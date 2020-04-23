NOTE: Effective April 23, 2020, this Insertion Form has been updated to accept only PRINT insertions. Though we tried to integrate both digital and print into one form, it simply was not working. Existing forms for Digital and Special Inserts are still the same.

Please use the following form to enter PRINT ads for publication in Thursday’s edition of The New Tri-State Defender. Note: You can upload ads/creative on this form instead of emailing them. This saves us from searching emails, archives, etc. for files. Simply click on the “Upload an Ad” button.

If you have DIGITAL insertions, please enter those here.

If you have PRINT insertions for an upcoming Special Section, please enter those here.

If you see a spinning wheel after clicking “Submit,” simply refresh the screen if you have more insertions to add. If not, close the window or navigate to another site.